Uranium Energy price target raised to $10.50 from $10.25 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Uranium Energy (UEC) to $10.50 from $10.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. On November 8, 2024, Uranium Energy announced the results of an Initial Economic Assessment for the Roughrider project. The firm believes this IEA supports its prior views that this is a world class asset.

