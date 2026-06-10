Uranium Energy Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3 on Higher Spending

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, excluding the impacts of non-recurring items, compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. Including non-recurring items, the company posted a loss of 11 cents in the quarter.



UEC’s earnings miss largely mirrored a heavier cost structure as the company advanced multiple initiatives at once, from mine development to the buildout of its broader U.S. fuel-cycle ambitions.

Uranium Energy Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uranium Energy Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uranium Energy Corp. Quote

Uranium Energy reported no sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as the company did not record any purchased-uranium inventory sales in the period.



Instead, UEC stayed focused on building optionality around its uranium inventory and in-situ recovery (“ISR”) ramp. As of April 30, 2026, the company held 1,456,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory and highlighted a 1.46-million-pound U3O8 inventory position, alongside a strategy that keeps it 100% unhedged to uranium prices.

Uranium Energy’s Operating Spend Pressures Results

Total operating costs rose 73.8% year over year to $40.8 million, driven primarily by mineral property expenditure of $29.5 million (up 88.4% from $15.7 million). General and administrative expenses were $9.43 million compared with $6.38 million, while depreciation, amortization and accretion totaled $1.82 million compared with $1.41 million.



As a result, Uranium Energy posted an operating loss of $40.8 million, wider than the $23.5-million operating loss incurred in the year-ago quarter.

UEC Scales ISR Output With Burke Hollow Online

Operationally, Uranium Energy reached a milestone by commencing production at its Burke Hollow IRS project, a greenfield ISR asset that is moving from development into early production activities.



At Burke Hollow, the company said that the uranium recovery process was initiated with oxygen and carbon dioxide injection, and it commissioned a satellite ion-exchange plant with 2,500 gallons per minute of capacity. It also completed and tested an additional 46 wells in phase 1A as it built out field infrastructure.



UEC has also been positioning for higher production rates in the fiscal fourth quarter, with new header houses and Burke Hollow expected to operate for a full quarter.

Uranium Energy’s Cash Position at Q3 End

UEC exited the quarter with $794 million in liquid assets and no debt, underscoring a balance sheet positioned to fund development across multiple hubs.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $488 million at April 30, 2026, compared with $149 million at the end of July 31, 2025.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net cash used in operating activities was $90 million, while net proceeds from share issuances totaled $508.20 million, illustrating how equity financing continues to support expansion plans.

UEC Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Uranium Energy’s shares have surged 72% in the past year compared with the industry’s 46.5% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Uranium Energy’s Peer Performance

Energy Fuels UUUU incurred a loss of 4 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. Energy Fuels had reported a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Energy Fuels’ revenues increased a whopping 111% year over year to $36 million. The top-line beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present and ASM carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have soared 181% so far this year.



Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 90.5% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.