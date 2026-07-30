Uranium Energy Is Down Sharply in 2026. Here's What the Next 10 Years Could Realistically Look Like.

Key Points

Uranium Energy built a stockpile of uranium while uranium prices were low.

The company's stock tends to rise and fall along with uranium prices.

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Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) is an interesting nuclear power business. It is building its own uranium production, but it has also made a massive investment in a uranium reserve. At the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2026, the company had 1.46 million pounds of the nuclear reactor fuel. That helps explain why the stock has been heading lower in 2026, but also why the next 10 years could be more positive.

Uranium Energy is following uranium prices

With so much uranium in its reserves, Uranium Energy's stock serves as a proxy for uranium prices. As the uranium spot price rises and falls, so does Uranium Energy's stock price. Spot prices peaked in early 2026 and have since been falling. That's the exact path Uranium Energy's stock has tread, with the shares now down 50% from their early year peak.

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There's more to that decline than just uranium prices; fickle investor sentiment plays a big role, too. However, there's something that short-term investors may be missing. The long-term contracted price of uranium hasn't fallen. It has continued to rise as companies producing nuclear power seek to lock in fuel supplies.

Uranium supply doesn't look like it will keep up with demand

Uranium Energy sometimes sells uranium from its inventory to raise money. However, it has been holding off on such sales lately. That looks like a good idea when you look out over the longer term.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), one of the world's largest uranium producers, has been warning for some time that demand for uranium will begin to outstrip supply in the early 2030s. Since uranium is a commodity, that would lead to higher uranium prices. Higher uranium prices would make Uranium Energy's uranium inventory more valuable. And thus, the stock could not only recover over the longer term, but, if the uranium shortfall is as material as Cameco is forecasting, it could even reach new highs.

Uranium Energy is not for the faint of heart

As the deep drawdown highlights, Uranium Energy is not a stock you want to own if you are a risk-averse investor. It is highly leveraged to uranium prices. That would be good news if the above scenario plays out. However, if demand isn't robust and there's plenty of supply, Uranium Energy's uranium reserves could turn out to be a negative rather than a positive. In other words, it appears that Uranium Energy is well-positioned over the longer term, but in order to buy the stock, you really need to believe that uranium demand will, indeed, outstrip uranium supply. Given the big price swing, having a cast-iron stomach might help, too.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.