Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.49, changing hands as low as $6.33 per share. Uranium Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UEC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.85 per share, with $8.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.42.

