Uranium Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Uranium Energy (UEC) with 11,205 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 58.89%. Feb-25 10 calls and 12/6 weekly 8.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on December 6th.

