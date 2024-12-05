Bullish option flow detected in Uranium Energy (UEC) with 11,205 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 58.89%. Feb-25 10 calls and 12/6 weekly 8.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on December 6th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UEC:
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Could Thrive Under the New Trump Administration
- Uranium Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Uranium Energy price target raised to $10.50 from $10.25 at Roth MKM
- Uranium Energy Reports Strong Economic Assessment for Roughrider
- Uranium Energy price target raised to $10.25 from $9.75 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.