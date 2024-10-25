Uranium Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Uranium Energy (UEC) with 5,839 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 64.83%. Jan-25 10 calls and Nov-24 7 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on December 6th.
