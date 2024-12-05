News & Insights

Stocks

Uranium Energy Boosts Capacity and Acquires Key Assets

December 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Uranium Energy ( (UEC) ) is now available.

Uranium Energy Corp has reported significant progress in its operations, highlighting the restart of the Christensen Ranch Mine and expansion of production capacity at the Irigaray Plant in Wyoming. The company also announced a key acquisition deal with Rio Tinto America, boosting its resource portfolio. With over $350 million in liquid assets and no debt, UEC is well-positioned to enhance its production growth amid rising uranium demand, aiming to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

See more data about UEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.