Uranium Energy Boosts Capacity and Acquires Key Assets

Uranium Energy Corp has reported significant progress in its operations, highlighting the restart of the Christensen Ranch Mine and expansion of production capacity at the Irigaray Plant in Wyoming. The company also announced a key acquisition deal with Rio Tinto America, boosting its resource portfolio. With over $350 million in liquid assets and no debt, UEC is well-positioned to enhance its production growth amid rising uranium demand, aiming to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

