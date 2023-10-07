Uranium Energy (BER:U6Z) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 6.76

The average one-year price target for Uranium Energy (BER:U6Z) has been revised to 6.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 6.34 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.87 to a high of 8.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U6Z is 0.23%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 207,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 19,503K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,946K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 24.71% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 17,783K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,440K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 25.86% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 13,440K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,261K shares, representing a decrease of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 63.87% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 12,747K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,173K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,435K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

