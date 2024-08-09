Uranium Energy Appoints Josephine Man To Succeed Pat Obara As CFO

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) announced on Friday that Josephine Man has joined the company to succeed Pat Obara as chief financial officer, with effect from October 1.

Obara will be stepping down from his current role as CFO on the same day, and will continue with the company as senior vice president, Administration.

Josephine has been serving as CFO of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY).

