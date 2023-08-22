Uranium Energy Acquires Uranium Exploration Projects From Rio Tinto Exploration

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) on Tuesday announced that it has closed a purchase agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., a unit of Rio Tinto Inc., for C$1.5 billion.

Under the agreement terms, Uranium Energy will acquire a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in the Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Additionally, the company has acquired a 60 percent equity stake in the Henday Lake joint venture, 100 percent of the Milliken project, and a 50 percent equity stake in the Carswell joint venture project.

With these transactions, the company owns an additional 44,444 acres of prospective ground in the Athabasca Basin. Currently the company has a portfolio of 1,091,639 acres.

In pre-market activity, shares of Uranium Energy are trading at $4.10 up 0.49% on the New York Stock exchange.

