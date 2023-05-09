Uranium Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for URA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Uranium ETF (Symbol: URA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.72, changing hands as high as $20.80 per share. Uranium shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.65 per share, with $24.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.76.

