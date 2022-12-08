Uralchem wants to buy grain assets from Viterra, Cargill if they ever leave Russia -letter

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem would be interested in buying the Russian assets of global grain traders Viterra and Cargill if they decide to leave Russia, the company said in a letter seen by Reuters.

Spokespersons for Cargill and Viterra's Russian operations said that their respective companies do not plan to leave the country. Uralchem declined to comment.

In a letter sent by Uralchem Chief Executive Dmitry Konyaev to President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21, the company asked the president to support its proposal, saying that Viterra and Cargill's grain trade overlaps with Uralchem's business.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter and a major supplier of fertilisers to global markets.

Uralchem wants to become a grain trader because many Russian farmers who sell grain overseas via foreign commodities houses such as Viterra and Cargill purchase fertilisers from Uralchem, a source at the company told Reuters.

Without their consent to leave, "no one would be twisting their arms," the source added.

Viterra is part-owned by Switzerland-based mining and trading giant Glencore GLEN.L.

However, agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev said in early December that Russia does not intend to "kick out" foreign grain traders.

Cargill owns a stake in the grain terminal in the Black sea port of Novorossiisk. Viterra and VTB share ownership of a grain terminal in the Black Sea port of Taman.

Uralchem is building an ammonia export terminal in Taman, which it plans to launch late next year.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Fenton)

