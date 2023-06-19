News & Insights

Uralchem says it is suffering 'colossal losses' due to ammonia pipeline shutdown -TASS

June 19, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

June 19 (Reuters) - Russia's TogliattiAzot chemical fertiliser producer is suffering "colossal losses" due to the shutdown of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline to Ukraine, the Russian state news agency TASS cited its parent company, Uralchem, as saying on Monday.

According to TASS, Uralchem also said a new ammonia terminal in the southern Russian port of Taman would fully cover the export needs of Russia's ammonia producers.

The Togliatti-Odesa pipeline has been shut since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Russia has repeatedly said that a reopening of the pipeline is a key condition for renewal of the deal permitting Ukraine to export grain safely from its ports on the Black Sea.

