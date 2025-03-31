URA Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Uranium, the RSI reading has hit 29.97 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 34.4. A bullish investor could look at URA's 29.97 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), URA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.4701 per share, with $33.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.80. Uranium shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day.
Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »
Also see: FITB Insider Buying
GM shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of KSTR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.