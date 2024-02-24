Ur-Energy (URG) Price Target Increased by 16.86% to 2.93

The average one-year price target for Ur-Energy (NYSEAM:URG) has been revised to 2.93 / share. This is an increase of 16.86% from the prior estimate of 2.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.06 to a high of 4.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ur-Energy. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URG is 0.51%, an increase of 32.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.41% to 161,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 23,743K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URG by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 21,522K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,349K shares, representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 17,169K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,822K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URG by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 15,514K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,254K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 14,419K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,733K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Ur-Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. The company has produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate its LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at its Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

