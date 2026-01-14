Ur-Energy (URG) Price Target Increased by 21.42% to 2.08

The average one-year price target for Ur-Energy (NYSEAM:URG) has been revised to $2.08 / share. This is an increase of 21.42% from the prior estimate of $1.71 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.75 to a high of $2.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from the latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ur-Energy. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 20.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URG is 0.34%, an increase of 86.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 285,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 39,201K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 60.15% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 28,630K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,553K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Segra Capital Management holds 26,263K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,924K shares , representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 98.96% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 21,355K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,858K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URG by 36.29% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 19,880K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

