Ur-Energy Supports U.S. Nuclear Energy Growth

October 23, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

UR-Energy (TSE:URE) has released an update.

Ur-Energy, the largest domestic uranium producer in the U.S., expresses excitement about Constellation’s major power purchase agreement with Microsoft, reflecting growing demand for nuclear power. As the U.S. pushes towards a clean energy transition, Ur-Energy is set to play a vital role in supplying uranium to meet the increasing need for carbon-free electricity.

