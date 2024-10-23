Ur-Energy Supports U.S. Nuclear Energy Growth

UR-Energy (TSE:URE) has released an update.

Ur-Energy, the largest domestic uranium producer in the U.S., expresses excitement about Constellation’s major power purchase agreement with Microsoft, reflecting growing demand for nuclear power. As the U.S. pushes towards a clean energy transition, Ur-Energy is set to play a vital role in supplying uranium to meet the increasing need for carbon-free electricity.

