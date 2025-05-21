$UPXI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPXI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,868,767 of trading volume.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UPXI:

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $UPXI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.