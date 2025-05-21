$UPXI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPXI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,868,767 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UPXI:
$UPXI Insider Trading Activity
$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.
- GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002
- ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TEAM HEWINS, LLC removed 21,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,161
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 13,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,836
- STATE STREET CORP removed 843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,959
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,801
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,299
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 641 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,249
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 619 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,172
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $UPXI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.