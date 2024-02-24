Upwork (UPWK) Price Target Increased by 9.94% to 19.18

The average one-year price target for Upwork (NasdaqGS:UPWK) has been revised to 19.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.94% from the prior estimate of 17.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.27% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.26%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 125,341K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancient Art holds 5,590K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,611K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,209K shares, representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 0.65% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,597K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,565K shares, representing a decrease of 64.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,597K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 3,894K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

