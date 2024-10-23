Upwork reports Q3 preliminary revenue $194M, consensus $182.22M

Reports Q3 preliminary revenue $194M, up from $179M-$184M, consensus $182.22M. “We are making ourselves a more streamlined and efficient organization, continuing our successful focus on durable, profitable growth and delivering value for our customers and shareholders,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork (UPWK). “This is a continuation of our ongoing strategy to invest in growth levers that are high-return and high-potential while demonstrating proactive cost discipline.”

