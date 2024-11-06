Upwork reports Q3 EPS 29c, consensus 26c

Reports Q3 revenue $ $193.8M, consensus $185.85M…”Upwork (UPWK) continues to seize the tremendous market opportunity and execute our strategy to deliver durable, profitable growth, with 10% year-over-year revenue growth and our highest-ever net income in the third quarter,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “We are building long-term shareholder value by serving clients with work outcomes on demand, produced by the world’s most skilled freelance professionals working hand-in-hand with cutting-edge AI tools. This quarter, our AI-powered innovation accelerated, with new capabilities for Uma(TM), Upwork’s Mindful AI, that streamline key steps in matching with and hiring talent as well as delivering outcomes in both our Marketplace and Managed Services offerings.” “As we raise our full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, the resilient performance of our business and our continued market share gains in the face of a challenging macro environment are remarkable. Underscoring our confidence in our strategy, our Board of Directors has authorized another $100 million share repurchase, positioning Upwork to build on our track record of returning meaningful capital to shareholders,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “Through our disciplined execution, we accomplished a record-high adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% in the third quarter. We are wholly committed to growing profitability, and have made great progress towards achieving our 35% adjusted EBITDA margin target in the next five years.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPWK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.