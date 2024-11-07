Upwork price target raised to $20 from $13 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Upwork (UPWK) to $20 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 EBITDA guide came clearly above expectations after the recent Q3 preannouncement, with Upwork still unfolding a 5-star playbook of growing cash flows and smart capital allocation, along with pursuing lower costs, take rate expansion, share buybacks, and tuck-in acquisitions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UPWK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.