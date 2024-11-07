Upwork price target raised to $18 from $14 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Upwork (UPWK) to $18 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Upwork reported strong Q3 results, with revenue coming in 5% above the high end of guidance and EBITDA $3M above, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm came away from the quarter incrementally confident in Upwork’s ability to execute against its key initiatives, including artificial intelligence, enterprise, partnerships, and ads and monetization. It says Upwork continues to improve monetization of its platform.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UPWK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.