Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Upwork's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Upwork had debt of US$560.6m, up from US$12.6m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$696.8m in cash, so it actually has US$136.3m net cash.

NasdaqGS:UPWK Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

A Look At Upwork's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Upwork had liabilities of US$241.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$587.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$696.8m and US$58.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$74.6m.

Since publicly traded Upwork shares are worth a total of US$3.60b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Upwork also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Upwork can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Upwork reported revenue of US$472m, which is a gain of 36%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Upwork?

Although Upwork had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$25m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for Upwork shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Upwork you should be aware of.

