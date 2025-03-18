Upwork Named One of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 in Human Resources Category

Upwork recognized by Fast Company as a top innovator for transforming talent engagement through AI-driven solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Upwork has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025 in the Human Resources category, reflecting its pioneering efforts in transforming how businesses and freelancers achieve effective work outcomes through an AI-enhanced platform. CEO Hayden Brown highlighted the importance of their AI-driven tools, particularly Uma™, which streamlines hiring and project management processes, enabling faster and more informed decisions for businesses. Upwork's platform is tailored to the evolving demands for agile and skilled talent, with significant increases in gross services volume related to AI work and higher earnings for freelancers engaged in such projects. The company has facilitated over $20 billion in economic opportunity globally, breaking down barriers to work and ensuring that both businesses and professionals can thrive in its meritocratic environment.

Potential Positives

Upwork has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025 in the Human Resources category, affirming its leadership in the evolving landscape of AI-driven work solutions.

The introduction of Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, is streamlining hiring and collaboration processes, which enhances both speed and precision in achieving work outcomes for businesses and freelancers.

There has been a 60% year-over-year increase in gross services volume from AI-related work on the Upwork platform, indicating significant growth in demand for AI expertise among clients.

Upwork facilitates over $20 billion in economic opportunity for independent talent globally, demonstrating its impact on breaking down barriers to employment and creating a meritocratic work environment.

FAQ

What recognition did Upwork receive in 2025?

Upwork was recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025 by Fast Company in the Human Resources category.

How does Upwork combine AI with human expertise?

Upwork combines human expertise with AI-powered tools to enhance the hiring process and collaboration between businesses and freelancers.

What is Uma™, Upwork's Mindful AI?

Uma™ is an AI companion that streamlines project management, hiring, and collaboration between businesses and independent professionals.

How has Upwork's AI impacted freelancer earnings?

Freelancers working on AI-related projects earned 44% more per hour than those on non-AI projects in 2024.

What economic impact has Upwork achieved?

Upwork has facilitated over $20 billion in economic opportunity for independent talent across more than 180 countries.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $3,411,746 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 175,235 shares for an estimated $2,661,354 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, VP Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 44,307 shares for an estimated $659,502 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,351 shares for an estimated $642,779 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,318 shares for an estimated $352,036.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 10/24/2024

“Being recognized by Fast Company as one of 2025’s Most Innovative Companies is a testament to how Upwork is actively shaping and leading the AI-powered future of work,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “We’re building critical innovative products for the new work ecosystem in the AI age, bringing together the best of what humans and cutting-edge technology have to offer in achieving work outcomes.”







Innovation that Delivers for Businesses and Professionals Alike







This recognition highlights Upwork’s leadership in transforming how businesses find and engage with talent in the AI age. As companies seek more agile, skills-based hiring models, Upwork’s AI-driven platform is unlocking faster hiring, more informed workforce decisions, and seamless collaboration.





At the center of this transformation is





Uma





™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, an intelligent work companion redefining how businesses and independent professionals collaborate—streamlining everything from matching and hiring to project management and delivery. Trained on millions of platform interactions, Uma empowers clients and freelancers to move from idea to execution faster than ever before, helping businesses drive results with speed and precision while enabling talent to focus on higher-value, impactful work.





For businesses, Upwork’s AI-driven platform delivers:







On-demand access to AI expertise, with freelancers in 250+ AI skills including model tuning, prompt engineering, and AI model integration.







For talent, Upwork’s AI innovation unlocks:







For businesses, the demand for AI-driven expertise continues to grow. In 2024, Upwork saw a 60% year-over-year increase in gross services volume (GSV) from AI-related work alongside a 42% increase in clients engaging with AI projects on the platform. These milestones highlight the accelerating need for agile, tech-enabled solutions and highly skilled, AI-equipped talent in a rapidly evolving work landscape.







Creating Economic Opportunity at Scale







To date, the Upwork platform has facilitated over $20 billion in economic opportunity for independent talent across more than 180 countries, enabling businesses to scale faster while empowering professionals to access work that was once limited by geography and traditional hiring barriers.





“At Upwork, we’re breaking down barriers that prevent businesses and professionals from each achieving their dreams,” said Brown. “We’re ensuring businesses can access the global pool of highly skilled talent they need faster and more affordably than ever, and that talented professionals can thrive working on their terms in a true meritocracy. This honor from Fast Company reflects the scale and importance of delivering on this vision for a better world of work.”







About Upwork







