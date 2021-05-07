Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 13% to US$40.04. Revenues of US$114m beat expectations by a respectable 6.0%, although statutory losses per share increased. Upwork lost US$0.06, which was 50% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:UPWK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Upwork are now predicting revenues of US$474.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 100% to US$0.34 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$466.5m and losses of US$0.15 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Upwork even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a very substantial increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$65.17, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Upwork at US$77.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Upwork's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Upwork to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Upwork going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Upwork .

