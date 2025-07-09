Upwork Inc. Study Reveals Shift from AI as a Tool to a Teammate, Highlighting Productivity Gains and Emotional Costs in the Workplace

Upwork's study reveals AI boosts productivity but raises concerns about burnout and workplace connections, emphasizing the need for human-AI collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

Upwork Inc. has released a study indicating that AI is increasingly becoming more than just a productivity tool; it is evolving into a collaborative teammate within organizations. The research highlights that while AI can boost productivity by an average of 40%, it often leads to burnout and disconnection among workers, with 88% of high-performing AI users experiencing significant stress. The study, based on a global survey of 2,500 workers, found that independent freelancers are adapting better to AI integration, utilizing it for skill development and reporting positive impacts on their work. The findings underscore the need for organizations to rethink their structures and strategies to foster collaboration between humans and AI, emphasizing the importance of maintaining human relationships and well-being in an AI-enhanced workplace.

Potential Positives

Upwork's study highlights a significant 40% boost in productivity among employees using AI, indicating the effective integration of AI tools in the workplace.

Monthly searches for Upwork talent skilled in AI agents have surged nearly 300%, showcasing a growing demand for AI expertise in the job market.

The findings suggest that independent professionals are adapting well to AI, which positions Upwork as a key player in supporting the future of work through its platform and resources.

Upwork's research underscores the importance of designing organizational systems that foster collaboration between humans and AI, solidifying its role as a thought leader in the evolving work landscape.

Potential Negatives

High-performing AI users report significant burnout, with 88% experiencing burnout and being twice as likely to consider quitting compared to less productive users, indicating a potential issue with employee retention.

There is a considerable disconnect between top-performing AI users and the organization's AI strategy, as 62% do not understand how their daily use of AI aligns with company goals, highlighting a risk of misalignment and disengagement.

More than two-thirds of high-performing AI users exhibit greater trust in AI than in their human coworkers, which may undermine teamwork and collaboration within the organization.

FAQ

What is the main finding of the Upwork study on AI and productivity?

The study reveals that AI is boosting productivity by 40% when it augments human connections rather than replacing them.

How has AI impacted employee burnout levels?

88% of high-performing AI users reported experiencing burnout, highlighting a significant emotional cost despite productivity gains.

Are freelancers having different experiences with AI compared to full-time employees?

Yes, freelancers generally have a positive relationship with AI, often using it as a learning partner, unlike many full-time employees.

What percentage of high-performing AI users trust AI more than coworkers?

More than two-thirds of high-performing AI users report trusting AI more than their human colleagues.

How can organizations better integrate AI into the workplace?

Organizations should design systems that promote human connection and collaboration alongside AI, considering emotional and relational aspects of work.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS LAYTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,746,450 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 260,351 shares for an estimated $4,078,569 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,091 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,025 shares for an estimated $729,772 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,075 shares for an estimated $499,302 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 17,467 shares for an estimated $264,748 .

. LEELA SRINIVASAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,834 shares for an estimated $149,748.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UPWK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPWK forecast page.

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Andrew Boone from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Upwork Inc.





(Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today released a study by the





Upwork Research Institute





revealing that AI is not just accelerating productivity, but also moving from being a tool to a teammate, reshaping how organizations design roles, build teams, and sustain human connection in the workplace. The findings show that productivity gains are only sustainable when AI augments, not replaces, human connection, purpose, and growth.





The study,







From Tools to Teammates: Navigating the New Human-AI Relationship







, is the latest installment in a multi-year research series examining the evolving relationship between AI, productivity, and the workforce. Building on





last year’s findings





—where 77% of employees reported AI had increased their workload—this year’s report finds many workers are now reporting a 40% boost in productivity with AI, but at a significant emotional and relational cost. Notably, independent professionals are emerging as early indicators of what sustainable human and AI collaboration can look like, adapting quickly, leveraging AI for skill development, and maintaining stronger well-being compared to their full-time peers.





Based on a global survey of 2,500 workers, including C-suite executives, full-time employees, and independent freelancers, the new research offers a timely look at how AI is reshaping not just how work gets done, but how individuals relate to their tools, teams, and organizations. The findings come as AI and AI agents are becoming increasingly embedded in workflows. Monthly searches for Upwork talent skilled in AI agents have grown nearly 300% over the past six months, as of May 2025.





“AI is no longer just a background tool—it’s becoming a central part of how we work and interact,” said Dr. Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. “It’s unlocking speed and scale, but also reshaping how we collaborate and connect as humans. The productivity paradox we’re seeing may be a natural growing pain of traditional work systems, ones that reward output with AI, but overlook the human relationships behind that work. To lead effectively in the age of AI, companies need to redesign work in ways that support not just efficiency, but also well-being, trust, and long-term resilience.”





Key findings from the report include:













Productivity gains are accelerating:



Employees using AI report a 40% boost in productivity on average. This improvement is fueled by increased comfort with the tools because they’ve had time to experiment (according to 30% of respondents), continued product enhancements of tools (25%), self-directed upskilling (22%), and employer-supported training (22%). Organizations are seeing the payoff, as 77% of C-suite leaders say they’ve observed productivity gains from AI adoption across their teams in the past year.



Employees using AI report a 40% boost in productivity on average. This improvement is fueled by increased comfort with the tools because they’ve had time to experiment (according to 30% of respondents), continued product enhancements of tools (25%), self-directed upskilling (22%), and employer-supported training (22%). Organizations are seeing the payoff, as 77% of C-suite leaders say they’ve observed productivity gains from AI adoption across their teams in the past year.





But productivity comes at a cost:



Workers who report the highest productivity gains due to AI are also the most burned out: 88% say they are experiencing burnout, and they are twice as likely to consider quitting, compared to workers who are less productive with AI tools. Many of these top performers also feel disconnected from their organization’s broader AI strategy, as 62% say they don’t understand how their daily use of AI aligns with company goals. This disconnect highlights an emerging risk: Without clear alignment and support, even the most proficient AI users become flight risks.



Workers who report the highest productivity gains due to AI are also the most burned out: 88% say they are experiencing burnout, and they are twice as likely to consider quitting, compared to workers who are less productive with AI tools. Many of these top performers also feel disconnected from their organization’s broader AI strategy, as 62% say they don’t understand how their daily use of AI aligns with company goals. This disconnect highlights an emerging risk: Without clear alignment and support, even the most proficient AI users become flight risks.





Workplace trust and connection are shifting:



More than two-thirds of high-performing AI users say they trust AI more than their coworkers, and 64% say they have a better relationship with AI than with human colleagues. The majority of high-performing AI users say AI is more polite and empathetic than their teammates, prompting a reevaluation of what “teamwork” looks like.



More than two-thirds of high-performing AI users say they trust AI more than their coworkers, and 64% say they have a better relationship with AI than with human colleagues. The majority of high-performing AI users say AI is more polite and empathetic than their teammates, prompting a reevaluation of what “teamwork” looks like.





The rise of AI-human dynamics:



Nearly half of all workers say “please” and “thank you” with every single request submitted to AI, and 87% phrase requests as if to a human coworker at least some of the time. This trend toward anthropomorphizing AI reveals the emotional depth of the human-AI relationship and signals that organizations may need to rethink how they design communication norms, workflows, and team dynamics.



Nearly half of all workers say “please” and “thank you” with every single request submitted to AI, and 87% phrase requests as if to a human coworker at least some of the time. This trend toward anthropomorphizing AI reveals the emotional depth of the human-AI relationship and signals that organizations may need to rethink how they design communication norms, workflows, and team dynamics.





Freelancers model healthier relationships with AI:



Unlike many full-time employees, freelancers appear to thrive alongside AI. Nearly nine in 10 freelancers say AI has a positive impact on their work, and 42% credit it with helping them specialize in a particular niche. These workers are using AI primarily as a learning partner, with 90% saying it helps them acquire new skills faster. Freelancers are also more likely than FTEs to see a direct link between AI use, skill development, and tangible career outcomes like productivity gains and business growth.











“We’re observing a major inflection point in how work gets done,” said Dr. Gabby Burlacu, senior research manager of the Upwork Research Institute. “Over three-quarters of C-suite leaders and employees believe AI agents will completely reinvent the way people work. The real opportunity isn’t just deploying AI; it’s designing the organizational systems where humans and AI can thrive together.”





The path to sustainable, AI-empowered organizations requires reimagining work not as a zero-sum game between humans and machines, but as a dynamic collaboration, where AI evolves from tool to teammate, and people are empowered to thrive alongside it. These findings show that doing so will require more than technical adoption: it will demand new organizational models that prioritize human connection, flexible talent ecosystems, and responsible AI design. As AI accelerates, the organizations best positioned to adapt will be those willing to rethink not only how work gets done, but how their organizations can be redesigned to deliver for the long-run.





For the full study, findings and insights, visit:





https://www.upwork.com/research/navigating-human-ai-relationships





.





To explore more research from the Upwork Research Institute, visit:





https://www.upwork.com/research





.







About the Survey







Research findings are based on a survey conducted by Walr, on behalf of Upwork and Workplace Intelligence, between March 25 and April 9, 2025. The survey targeted respondents in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. In total, 2,500 global workers completed the survey, including 1,250 C-suite executives, 625 full-time, salaried employees, and 625 freelancers. The survey sampled a mix of male and female respondents, as well as a mix of respondents from different generations (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers). All respondents were between the ages of 18 and 78, were required to have at least a high school diploma, and were required to use a laptop or computer for their work at least “sometimes.” Employees in the top quartile for self-reported AI-related productivity gains were compared to their peers along dimensions of burnout, intentions to quit, and preference for AI tools vs. human colleagues.







About Upwork







Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled, AI-enabled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform and its mindful AI companion, Uma, to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With on-demand access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams for the age of AI and beyond.





Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at





upwork.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





Instagram





,





TikTok





, and





X





.





Contact:





Christine Lee









press@upwork.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.