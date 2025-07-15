Upwork Inc. Scheduled to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Upwork will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Upwork Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, the company will hold a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which will be accessible via a live webcast on Upwork's Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week, along with a recorded webcast for about a year. Upwork is recognized as the largest work marketplace, connecting businesses with independent talent globally and providing AI-powered solutions. The platform has generated over $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent worldwide.

Potential Positives

Upwork Inc. will report its second-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

A live Q&A conference call will allow investors and analysts to interact directly with the company, promoting engagement and clarity.

Upwork's status as the world’s largest work marketplace positions it strongly in the growing gig economy, which can attract more users to its platform.

The company highlights the facilitation of over $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent globally, underscoring its significant impact on the workforce and economy.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific financial performance highlights or metrics related to the upcoming report, which could create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current financial health.

There is no mention of any significant challenges or competitive pressures that the company may be facing, which could lead to concerns about transparency and comprehensive communication with stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Upwork release its financial results?

Upwork will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Upwork Q&A conference call?

The Q&A conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the Upwork conference call?

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Upwork's Investor Relations website.

Will the conference call be available later?

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week afterward and archived for about one year.

What services does Upwork provide?

Upwork connects businesses with skilled independent talent and offers AI-driven solutions across various fields.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS LAYTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,746,450 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 260,351 shares for an estimated $4,078,569 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,091 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,025 shares for an estimated $729,772 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,075 shares for an estimated $499,302 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 17,467 shares for an estimated $264,748 .

. LEELA SRINIVASAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,834 shares for an estimated $149,748.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Andrew Boone from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Upwork Inc.





(Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at





investors.upwork.com





.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at





investors.upwork.com





for approximately one year.







About Upwork







Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled, AI-enabled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform and its mindful AI companion, Uma, to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With on-demand access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams for the age of AI and beyond.







Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at



upwork.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



, and



X



Investor Relations Contact:







Samuel Meehan





investor@upwork.com











Media Contact:







Rachel Durfee





press@upwork.com









