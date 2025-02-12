Upwork Inc. Reports Record Revenue and Profitability for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Upwork reported record financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, with significant revenue growth and profitability.

Quiver AI Summary

Upwork Inc. reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, achieving revenues of $191.5 million in Q4 and $769.3 million for the year, representing year-over-year growth of 4% and 12% respectively. The company's GAAP net income surged to $147.2 million in Q4 and $215.6 million for the full year, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $50.2 million and $167.6 million, marking significant increases of 65% and 129%. Upwork's fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin reached 26%, its highest ever. CEO Hayden Brown highlighted the company's strong execution and AI innovations as key drivers of success, pointing out a 60% growth in GSV from AI-related work in 2024. Upwork’s outlook for 2025 includes anticipated revenue of $740-760 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $180-190 million.

Potential Positives

Achieved record fourth-quarter revenue of $191.5 million, marking a 4% year-over-year growth.

Reported a GAAP net income of $147.2 million in the fourth quarter, significantly up from $17.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 65% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, with a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%.

Full-year revenue reached $769.3 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 129% to $167.6 million.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving record revenue, the company saw a decline in active clients, which decreased by 2% year-over-year to 832,000.

The company had to incur $17.1 million in cash payments associated with a restructuring plan during the fourth quarter.

The total Gross Services Volume (GSV) declined by 7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and 3% for the full year, indicating potential challenges in demand or client retention.

FAQ

What were Upwork's fourth quarter 2024 results?

Upwork achieved fourth-quarter revenue of $191.5 million, GAAP net income of $147.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million.

How did Upwork perform in full year 2024?

In 2024, Upwork reported record full-year revenue of $769.3 million and GAAP net income of $215.6 million.

What was Upwork's adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2024?

Upwork achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% in the fourth quarter of 2024, its highest ever.

How much did Upwork's AI-related work grow in 2024?

The GSV from AI-related work grew 60% year-over-year, showcasing strong demand for AI services on Upwork.

What are Upwork's 2025 financial guidance expectations?

Upwork expects 2025 revenue of $740 million to $760 million and adjusted EBITDA of $180 million to $190 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release





Achieves record revenue, GAAP net income







1







and adjusted EBITDA







2,3







for the fourth quarter and full year 2024









Fourth-quarter revenue of





$191.5 million





and GAAP net income







1







of





$147.2 million









Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA







2,3







of $50.2 million or 26% adjusted EBITDA margin, Upwork’s highest ever









Full-year revenue of





$769.3 million





, GAAP net income







1







of





$215.6 million





, and adjusted EBITDA







2,3







of $167.6 million







PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upwork Inc



. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.





“2024 was a record year for Upwork, with full-year revenue, GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA reaching all-time highs,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Our 2024 results are a reflection of our strong execution driving durable, profitable growth, bringing new AI innovations to market, and building long-term shareholder value. Upwork’s superior scale and model means we are poised to continue to gain market share as a trusted source of high-quality talent and work outcomes, powered by AI, in the years ahead.”





“We are delivering on our plan to expand profit margins, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% in the fourth quarter—our most profitable quarter ever,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “We continue to execute on all fronts, even in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. Regardless of the operating environment in 2025 and beyond, we expect to increase profitability and free cash flow each and every year as we make steady progress toward our 35% adjusted EBITDA margin target.”





________________________









1



Includes a non-cash tax benefit of $140.3 million from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets











2



For each of the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted EBITDA does not include restructuring charges related to the restructuring plan announced on October 23, 2024, or the Restructuring Plan.











3



An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.



















Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights













Revenue



grew 4% year-over-year to $191.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024



grew 4% year-over-year to $191.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024





Revenue



grew 12% year-over-year to $769.3 million for full year 2024



grew 12% year-over-year to $769.3 million for full year 2024





Active clients



of 832,000



of 832,000





GSV per active client



of $4,815 increased 1% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter, representing the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth



of $4,815 increased 1% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter, representing the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth





Net income





1



was $147.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



was $147.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Net income





1



was $215.6 million in 2024, compared to net income of $46.9 million in 2023



was $215.6 million in 2024, compared to net income of $46.9 million in 2023





Diluted earnings per share



was $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2023



was $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2023





Diluted earnings per share



was $1.52 in 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in 2023



was $1.52 in 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in 2023





Adjusted EBITDA





2,





3



was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 65% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 65% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Adjusted EBITDA





2,3



was $167.6 million in 2024, a 129% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $73.1 million in 2023



was $167.6 million in 2024, a 129% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $73.1 million in 2023





Cash provided by operating activities





4,





5



was $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



was $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Cash provided by operating activities





4,5



was $153.6 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $52.7 million in 2023



was $153.6 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $52.7 million in 2023





Free cash flow





3,4,5



was $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



was $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023





Free cash flow





3,4,5



was $139.1 million in 2024, compared to free cash flow of $39.4 million in 2023







________________________









4



Fourth quarter free cash flow includes cash paid of $17.1 million associated with the Restructuring Plan.











5



The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.















Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights











Empowering Customers with AI









Made rapid progress on AI roadmap by launching enhancements for Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, throughout 2024 to create tailored proposal drafts for freelancers and evaluate candidates for clients.



Made rapid progress on AI roadmap by launching enhancements for Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, throughout 2024 to create tailored proposal drafts for freelancers and evaluate candidates for clients.



Premiered Uma™-powered Managed Services to more efficiently scope projects, evaluate skills, and design optimal teams of experts to deliver work outcomes for larger clients.



Premiered Uma™-powered Managed Services to more efficiently scope projects, evaluate skills, and design optimal teams of experts to deliver work outcomes for larger clients.



Acquired Objective AI, Inc., an AI-native search-as-a-service company, to further enhance Upwork’s all-time-high core search and match performance, strengthen Upwork’s AI and machine learning teams, and continue to uplevel multi-modal capabilities for Uma™.













Strong AI Category Growth









GSV from AI-related work grew 60% year-over-year in 2024.



GSV from AI-related work grew 60% year-over-year in 2024.



The number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 42% year-over-year in 2024.



The number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 42% year-over-year in 2024.



Freelance professionals working on AI-related work earned 44% more per hour than freelancers working on non-AI-related work in 2024.













Enterprise









Enterprise revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $107.2 million in 2024.



Enterprise revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $107.2 million in 2024.



Managed Services revenue grew 12% year-over-year in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for delivery of work outcomes and strong pipeline of new Managed Services clients.



Managed Services revenue grew 12% year-over-year in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for delivery of work outcomes and strong pipeline of new Managed Services clients.



Launched Upwork Business Plus, a premium plan that provides a smoother glidepath for larger clients and closes the gap between Marketplace and Enterprise offerings.













Ads & Monetization









Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenues increasing 51% year-over-year in 2024.



Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenues increasing 51% year-over-year in 2024.



Freelancer Plus subscription revenue grew 58% year-over-year in 2024.











Financial Guidance & Outlook









Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 is:









Revenue:



$186 million to $191 million



$186 million to $191 million





Adjusted EBITDA:



$46 million to $50 million



$46 million to $50 million





Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:



143 million to 145 million



143 million to 145 million





Non-GAAP diluted EPS:



$0.24 to $0.26







Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2025 is:









Revenue:



$740 million to $760 million



$740 million to $760 million





Adjusted EBITDA





:



$180 million to $190 million



$180 million to $190 million





Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:



138 million to 142 million



138 million to 142 million





Non-GAAP diluted EPS:



$1.05 to $1.10



$1.05 to $1.10





Stock-based compensation expense



is expected to be approximately $15 million per quarter in 2025





















UPWORK INC.









Key Financial and Operational Metrics









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,













(In thousands, except percentages )













2024





















2023

















% Change

















2024





















2023

















% Change











GSV



(1)







$





992,766













$





1,072,079













(7





)%









$





4,008,107













$





4,142,252













(3





)%









Marketplace revenue



(1)







$





163,655













$





157,490













4





%









$





662,108













$





586,099













13





%









Enterprise revenue



(1)







$





27,828













$





26,444













5





%









$





107,217













$





103,037













4





%









Gross profit





$





148,842













$





138,066













8





%









$





595,231













$





518,686













15





%









Gross profit margin









78





%













75





%









267 bps













77





%













75





%









210 bps









Operating expenses





$





135,259













$





129,638













4





%









$





530,025













$





529,946













0





%









Net income





$





147,166













$





17,374













*









$





215,586













$





46,887













*









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)(2)







$





50,206













$





30,470













65





%









$





167,593













$





73,134













129





%









Profit margin









77





%













9





%









6,741 bps













28





%













7





%









2,122 bps









Adjusted EBITDA margin



(2)











26





%













17





%









965 bps













22





%













11





%









1,117 bps









Cash provided by operating activities



(3)







$





38,583













$





31,370













23





%









$





153,563













$





52,708













191





%









Free cash flow



(1)(2)(3)







$





34,718













$





27,756













25





%









$





139,119













$





39,357













*













*Not meaningful



















As of December 31,

























(In thousands)









2024





















2023





















% Change











Active clients



(1)







832













851













(2





)%



























Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2024



















New enterprise clients



(1)







21













137













































(1)



See Key Definitions in our fourth quarter 2024 earnings presentation.











(2)



An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.











(3)



The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.















Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast









Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings presentation.









Disclosure Information









We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown’s X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert’s LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.









About Upwork









Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly-skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $20 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at



upwork.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



, and



X



.









Contact:









Investor Relations





investor@upwork.com









Safe Harbor:









This press release of Upwork Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the first quarter and full year 2025, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, including artificial intelligence, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, the expected impact of cost-savings initiatives, the expected impact of our acquisition of Objective AI, Inc., and other future conditions.





We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We make no representation that the projected results will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, conform these statements to actual results, or make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, when filed.





Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information herein. This press release is made solely for informational purposes.





Upwork, “Uma, Upwork’s Mindful AI,” and other registered or common law trade names, trademarks, or service marks of Upwork appearing in this press release are the property of Upwork. This presentation may also contain additional trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies, including names and brands. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.



























UPWORK INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except for per share data)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue:





































Marketplace





$





163,655













$





157,490













$





662,108













$





586,099













Enterprise









27,828

















26,444

















107,217

















103,037













Total revenue









191,483

















183,934

















769,325

















689,136













Cost of revenue









42,641

















45,868

















174,094

















170,450













Gross profit









148,842

















138,066

















595,231

















518,686













Operating expenses





































Research and development









53,491

















46,217

















209,283

















177,363













Sales and marketing









43,934

















49,304

















185,211

















220,681













General and administrative









35,602

















32,003

















128,803

















118,925













Provision for transaction losses









2,232

















2,114

















6,728

















12,977













Total operating expenses









135,259

















129,638

















530,025

















529,946













Income (loss) from operations









13,583

















8,428

















65,206

















(11,260





)









Other income, net









4,788

















7,389

















25,221

















60,137













Income before income taxes









18,371

















15,817

















90,427

















48,877













Income tax benefit (provision)









128,795

















1,557

















125,159

















(1,990





)









Net income





$





147,166













$





17,374













$





215,586













$





46,887

















































Net income per share:





































Basic





$





1.10













$





0.13













$





1.61













$





0.35













Diluted





$





1.03













$





0.13













$





1.52













$





0.06

















































Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:





































Basic









134,265

















136,620

















133,621

















134,774













Diluted









143,098

















143,803

















143,152

















137,263



































UPWORK INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













ASSETS























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





305,757













$





79,641













Marketable securities









316,344

















470,457













Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit









195,736

















212,387













Trade and client receivables, net









75,490

















103,061













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









17,727

















17,825













Total current assets









911,054

















883,371













Property and equipment, net









30,056

















27,140













Goodwill









121,064

















118,219













Intangible assets, net









12,989

















3,048













Operating lease asset









5,752

















4,333













Deferred tax asset









128,779

















—













Other assets, noncurrent









1,919

















1,430













Total assets





$





1,211,613













$





1,037,541



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





6,128













$





5,063













Escrow funds payable









195,736

















212,387













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









59,300

















58,192













Deferred revenue









7,269

















17,361













Total current liabilities









268,433

















293,003













Debt, noncurrent









357,928

















356,087













Operating lease liability, noncurrent









9,567

















6,088













Other liabilities, noncurrent









308

















1,288













Total liabilities









636,236

















656,466

































Stockholders’ equity





















Common stock









14

















14













Additional paid-in capital









653,575

















674,918













Accumulated other comprehensive income









264

















205













Accumulated deficit









(78,476





)













(294,062





)









Total stockholders’ equity









575,377

















381,075













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,211,613













$





1,037,541



































UPWORK INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





































Net income





$





147,166













$





17,374













$





215,586













$





46,887













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Provision for transaction losses









1,972

















1,867

















5,505

















8,673













Depreciation and amortization









4,370

















3,808

















14,813

















9,449













Amortization of debt issuance costs









461

















461

















1,842

















2,098













Accretion of discount of purchases of marketable securities, net









(1,480





)













(4,598





)













(11,911





)













(14,430





)









Amortization of operating lease asset









409

















834

















2,837

















3,269













Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense









187

















187

















750

















750













Stock-based compensation expense









13,633

















18,047

















68,391

















74,195













Deferred taxes









(129,258





)













—

















(129,258





)













—













Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes









—

















—

















—

















(38,945





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Trade and client receivables



(1)











(4,565





)













(8,316





)













(4,802





)













(22,176





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









1,812

















(1,341





)













(656





)













146













Operating lease liability









(136





)













(1,528





)













(4,351





)













(5,903





)









Accounts payable









428

















3,289

















969

















(2,513





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









5,097

















6,823

















4,730

















5,746













Deferred revenue









(1,513





)













(5,537





)













(10,882





)













(14,538





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









38,583

















31,370

















153,563

















52,708













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





































Purchases of marketable securities









(127,818





)













(260,034





)













(362,322





)













(709,214





)









Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









121,623

















197,753

















486,892

















648,800













Proceeds from sale of marketable securities









3,354

















5,460

















41,775

















165,035













Purchase of an intangible asset









—

















(3,000





)













—

















(3,000





)









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









(14,333





)













—

















(14,333





)













—













Purchases of property and equipment









(1,549





)













(134





)













(3,528





)













(692





)









Internal-use software and platform development costs









(2,316





)













(3,480





)













(10,916





)













(12,659





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(21,039





)













(63,435





)













137,568

















88,270













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





































Change in escrow funds payable, net



(1)











(22,053





)













(2,293





)













9,956

















25,443













Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant









1,358

















71

















3,293

















2,012













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









1,878

















1,517

















4,795

















4,081













Net cash paid for early extinguishment of convertible senior notes









—

















—

















—

















(171,327





)









Repurchase of common stock









—

















—

















(100,000





)













—













Net cash (used in) financing activities









(18,817





)













(705





)













(81,956





)













(139,791





)









NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH









(1,273





)













(32,770





)













209,175

















1,187













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period









506,866

















329,188

















296,418

















295,231













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period





$





505,593













$





296,418













$





505,593













$





296,418

















(1)



The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation. This reclassification did not affect the previously reported total cash balances on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.















The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):



















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Cash and cash equivalents









$





305,757













$





79,641













Restricted cash













4,100

















4,390













Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit













195,736

















212,387













Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows









$





505,593













$





296,418





























Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and non-GAAP diluted EPS.





We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.





We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.





Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.



















UPWORK INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS









(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income





$





147,166













$





17,374













$





215,586













$





46,887













Add back (deduct):





































Stock-based compensation expense









13,633

















18,047

















68,391

















74,195













Depreciation and amortization









4,370

















3,808

















14,813

















9,449













Other income, net



(1)











(4,788





)













(7,389





)













(25,221





)













(60,137





)









Income tax (benefit) provision



(2)











(128,795





)













(1,557





)













(125,159





)













1,990













Other



(3)(4)











18,620

















187

















19,183

















750













Adjusted EBITDA





$





50,206













$





30,470













$





167,593













$





73,134













Profit margin









77





%













9





%













28





%













7





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









26





%













17





%













22





%













11





%













































Cost of revenue, GAAP





$





42,641













$





45,868













$





174,094













$





170,450













Stock-based compensation expense









(262





)













(491





)













(1,586





)













(1,900





)









Other



(3)











(317





)













—

















(317





)













—













Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP









42,062

















45,377

















172,191

















168,550















As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP













22









%

















25









%

















23









%

















25









%













As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP













22









%

















25









%

















22









%

















24









%















































Gross profit, GAAP





$





148,842













$





138,066













$





595,231













$





518,686













Stock-based compensation expense









262

















491

















1,586

















1,900













Other



(3)











317

















—

















317

















—













Gross profit, Non-GAAP









149,421

















138,557

















597,134

















520,586















Gross margin, GAAP













78









%

















75









%

















77









%

















75









%













Gross margin, Non-GAAP













78









%

















75









%

















78









%

















76









%















































Research and development, GAAP





$





53,491













$





46,217













$





209,283













$





177,363













Stock-based compensation expense









(6,394





)













(6,572





)













(29,923





)













(28,006





)









Intangible amortization









(704





)













—

















(1,900





)













—













Other



(3)











(7,872





)













—

















(7,872





)













—













Research and development, Non-GAAP









38,521

















39,645

















169,588

















149,357















As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP













28









%

















25









%

















27









%

















26









%













As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP













20









%

















22









%

















22









%

















22









%















































Sales and marketing, GAAP





$





43,934













$





49,304













$





185,211













$





220,681













Stock-based compensation expense









(2,116





)













(4,358





)













(11,670





)













(14,030





)









Intangible amortization









(167





)













—

















(167





)













—













Other



(3)











(7,007





)













—

















(7,007





)













—













Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP









34,645

















44,946

















166,368

















206,651















As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP













23









%

















27









%

















24









%

















32









%













As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP













18









%

















24









%

















22









%

















30









%















































General and administrative, GAAP





$





35,602













$





32,003













$





128,803













$





118,925













Stock-based compensation expense









(4,861





)













(6,626





)













(25,212





)













(30,259





)









Other



(3)(4)











(3,424





)













(320





)













(3,987





)













(883





)









General and administrative, Non-GAAP









27,317

















25,057

















99,604

















87,783















As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP













19









%

















17









%

















17









%

















17









%













As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP













14









%

















14









%

















13









%

















13









%















































Total operating expenses, GAAP





$





135,259













$





129,638













$





530,025













$





529,946













Stock-based compensation expense









(13,371





)













(17,556





)













(66,805





)













(72,295





)









Intangible amortization









(871





)













—

















(2,066





)













—













Other



(3)(4)











(18,303





)













(320





)













(18,866





)













(883





)









Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP









102,714

















111,762

















442,288

















456,768















As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP













71









%

















70









%

















69









%

















77









%













As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP













54









%

















61









%

















57









%

















66









%















































Income (loss) from operations, GAAP





$





13,583













$





8,428













$





65,206













$





(11,260





)









Stock-based compensation expense









13,633

















18,047

















68,391

















74,195













Intangible amortization









871

















—

















2,066

















—













Other



(3)(4)











18,881

















320

















19,444

















883













Income from operations, Non-GAAP









46,968

















26,795

















155,107

















63,818

















































Net income, GAAP





$





147,166













$





17,374













$





215,586













$





46,887













Stock-based compensation expense









13,633

















18,047

















68,391

















74,195













Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes



(1)











—

















—

















—

















(38,945





)









Intangible amortization









871

















—

















2,066

















—













Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets









(140,339





)













—

















(140,339





)













—













Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









2,149

















(6,945





)













(18,000





)













(12,546





)









Other



(3)(4)











18,881

















320

















19,444

















883













Net income, Non-GAAP









42,361

















28,796

















147,148

















70,474

















































Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, GAAP









Basic (in millions)









134.3

















136.6

















133.6

















134.8













Diluted (in millions)









143.1

















143.8

















143.2

















137.3













Basic earnings per share, GAAP





$





1.10













$





0.13













$





1.61













$





0.35













Diluted earnings per share, GAAP





$





1.03













$





0.13













$





1.52













$





0.06

















































Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP









Basic (in millions)









134.3

















136.6

















133.6

















134.8













Diluted (in millions)









143.1

















143.8

















143.2

















142.7













Basic earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP





$





0.32













$





0.21













$





1.10













$





0.52













Diluted earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP





$





0.30













$





0.20













$





1.04













$





0.52

















(1)



During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.











(2)



During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a non-cash tax benefit of $140.3 million from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.











(3)



During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred $19.2 million in costs related to the execution of the Restructuring Plan. Of this amount, $18.4 million is included in Other, while the remaining amount is allocated between stock-based compensation expense and Other income, net.











(4)



During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of expense related to our Tides Foundation Warrant.





























UPWORK INC.









RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES









TO FREE CASH FLOW









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Cash provided by operating activities









$





38,583













$





31,370













$





153,563













$





52,708













Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software













(3,865





)













(3,614





)













(14,444





)













(13,351





)









Free cash flow









$





34,718













$





27,756













$





139,119













$





39,357











