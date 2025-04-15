Upwork Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 5

Upwork will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Upwork Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 5, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time the same day to discuss these results, which will be available for live streaming on Upwork's Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the call will be accessible for one week, and a webcast will be archived for approximately a year. Upwork, the largest work marketplace, connects businesses with independent talent globally, supporting a diverse range of skills and facilitating significant economic opportunities.

Potential Positives

Upwork will be reporting its financial results for Q1 2025, which indicates a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming Q&A conference call allows investors and analysts to directly engage with the company's leadership, fostering a sense of community and accessibility.

Upwork's platform has facilitated over $25 billion in economic opportunity, highlighting its significant impact on the global freelance economy.

The company emphasizes its role as a leading work marketplace that supports a wide range of industries and skills, reinforcing its position and relevance in the workforce market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Upwork release its financial results for Q1 2025?

Upwork will report its financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Upwork Q&A conference call?

The Q&A conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 5, 2025.

How can I access the Upwork conference call webcast?

The live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

Will there be a replay of the Upwork conference call?

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the event via the Investor Relations website.

What services does Upwork offer to businesses?

Upwork connects businesses with independent talent across various skills, including AI, software development, marketing, and more.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 174,866 shares for an estimated $2,680,125 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,621,299 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 48,997 shares for an estimated $749,521 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,318 shares for an estimated $362,744.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 10/24/2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Upwork Inc.





(Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at





investors.upwork.com





.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at





investors.upwork.com





for approximately one year.







About Upwork







Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at





upwork.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





Instagram





,





TikTok





, and





X





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Samuel Meehan





Vice President of Investor Relations









investor@upwork.com











Media Contact:







Rachel Durfee





Vice President of Communications









press@upwork.com







