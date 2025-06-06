Upwork Inc. Announces New Board Members to Enhance Leadership and Strategic Focus on AI Talent and Growth

Upwork announced new board members to enhance its strategy in AI talent and enterprise offerings, while two directors retired.

Upwork Inc. announced changes to its Board of Directors as part of its strategy to enhance its offerings as a leading marketplace for AI talent and expand enterprise solutions. Following its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 5, 2025, two new directors, Dana L. Evan and Glenn Kelman, have been appointed, while longtime board members Gregory C. Gretsch and Elizabeth “Betsey” Nelson are stepping down. Evan, former CFO of VeriSign, will chair the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, while Kelman, CEO of Redfin, will join the Compensation Committee. The new additions are expected to provide significant insights and leadership as Upwork focuses on long-term growth in the evolving landscape of AI-driven work. The company expressed gratitude for the contributions of outgoing board members and emphasized its commitment to operational excellence and market leadership.

The addition of Glenn Kelman and Dana Evan to the Board of Directors brings significant leadership experience and expertise in technology and financial strategy, positioning the company for long-term growth.





The announcement of changes to the Board of Directors could indicate a lack of stability, as the conclusion of service for two longstanding directors may raise concerns among stakeholders about governance continuity.

The transition in leadership within the Board could be interpreted as a response to challenges the company is facing, which may highlight underlying issues rather than a purely strategic move.

The mention of forward-looking statements acknowledges potential uncertainties and risks, which could cast doubt on the company’s future performance and operational effectiveness.

What recent changes were made to Upwork's Board of Directors?

Upwork has appointed Dana L. Evan and Glenn Kelman as new directors, following the retirement of Gregory C. Gretsch and Elizabeth “Betsey” Nelson.

Who are the new directors joining Upwork?

Dana L. Evan, former CFO of VeriSign, and Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, are the new additions to Upwork’s Board.

What roles will Dana Evan and Glenn Kelman serve on the Board?

Dana Evan will chair the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, while Glenn Kelman will join the Compensation Committee.

Why are these Board changes significant for Upwork?

The new directors bring extensive expertise in technology and financial governance, aligning with Upwork's strategic focus on AI talent and enterprise growth.

What is Upwork's mission and marketplace focus?

Upwork aims to connect businesses with skilled talent globally, promoting AI-powered work solutions and facilitating meaningful business outcomes.

Upwork Inc.





(Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced changes to its Board of Directors to support its continued evolution and long-term strategy to lead as the preeminent destination for AI talent and work, expand its enterprise offerings, and deliver work outcomes for customers.





Following Upwork’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 5, 2025, two new directors, Dana L. Evan and Glenn Kelman, have officially joined the company’s Board.





As part of a transition, Gregory C. Gretsch and Elizabeth “Betsey” Nelson concluded their longstanding service on the Board. Gretsch, a founding investor and director since 2014, has retired, and Nelson, who joined the Board in 2015 and served as chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, did not stand for re-election.





Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, brings decades of experience building and leading innovative, technology-powered marketplace businesses at scale. He has led Redfin since 2005, guiding it through significant growth and digital transformation in the real estate sector, and previously co-founded Plumtree Software, a publicly traded enterprise software company where he held leadership roles across engineering, product, marketing, and business development. Kelman will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.





Dana Evan, former chief financial officer of VeriSign and current board member at Box and Nextdoor, brings a track record of financial leadership and governance across leading public technology companies. Evan will serve as Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, and as a member of both the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.





Their additions reflect Upwork’s continued focus on pairing accelerated operational excellence with forward-thinking market leadership to advance the company’s long-term strategy and growth.





“I’m thrilled to welcome Glenn and Dana to our Board and look forward to partnering closely with them as we reinvent work for the age of AI,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork. “As a sitting CEO and former founder, Glenn offers tremendous value as a builder and seasoned operator of marketplace companies. Dana brings exceptional experience in financial strategy, governance, and scaling public companies. Each of these additions supports Upwork as a pioneer in the new era of AI-powered work. Their insights and stewardship will help drive our next chapter of durable, profitable growth.”





“We’re excited to welcome Dana and Glenn to the Board at a time of such dynamic opportunity for Upwork,” said Thomas Layton, chair of the Board. “Each brings a proven track record of leadership and deep domain expertise that aligns with our strategic priorities. We’re confident they will be invaluable partners as we support the company’s continued evolution and long-term growth. I also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Greg and Betsey for their many years of dedicated service and exceptional contributions to Upwork.”







