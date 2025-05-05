UPWORK Earnings Results: $UPWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

UPWORK ($UPWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $192,710,000, beating estimates of $192,088,746 by $621,254.

UPWORK Insider Trading Activity

UPWORK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 174,866 shares for an estimated $2,680,125 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,621,299 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 48,997 shares for an estimated $749,521 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,095 shares for an estimated $360,446.

UPWORK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of UPWORK stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UPWORK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

