Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK), online talent solution provider, Monday said its CEO Stephane Kasriel has decided to step down at year-end.

The Board has appointed Hayden Brown, current Chief Marketing & Product Officer, to succeed Kasriel as President & CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

Kasriel will remain involved with Upwork as an advisor to the company, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors through the company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Brown will also join the company's Board of Directors.

Thomas Layton, Chairman of the Upwork Board of Directors, stated, "On behalf of the Board, we thank Stephane for his tremendous contributions - overseeing Upwork's success in furthering the future of work, taking the company public and creating value for investors, team members and customers over more than seven years in a senior leadership capacity, including the last four years as President & CEO. We are grateful for his continued service to Upwork during this transition as it embarks on its next phase of growth."

Brown said, "It is a privilege to be asked to lead Upwork and a team for which I have great admiration. I am very enthusiastic about the company's future, and share a deep passion for the transformational impact Upwork has through our mission of creating economic opportunities so people have better lives. I look forward to continuing my work with the Board and management to drive Upwork's strategic initiatives and deliver on its goals for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

