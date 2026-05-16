Upwork (BIT:1UPWK) Price Target Decreased by 38.61% to 11.40

The average one-year price target for Upwork (BIT:1UPWK) has been revised to €11.40 / share. This is a decrease of 38.61% from the prior estimate of €18.57 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.85 to a high of €16.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.62% from the latest reported closing price of €7.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 38.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UPWK is 0.11%, an increase of 31.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 150,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,435K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,231K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPWK by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,774K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,793K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,537K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPWK by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 5,960K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,641K shares , representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPWK by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,613K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company.

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