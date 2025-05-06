$UPWK stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPWK stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $61,845,639 of trading volume.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UPWK:

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 174,866 shares for an estimated $2,680,125 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,621,299 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 48,997 shares for an estimated $749,521 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,095 shares for an estimated $360,446.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

