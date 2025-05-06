$UPWK stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPWK stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $61,845,639 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UPWK:
$UPWK Insider Trading Activity
$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 174,866 shares for an estimated $2,680,125.
- ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,621,299.
- DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 48,997 shares for an estimated $749,521.
- ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709.
- OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 23,095 shares for an estimated $360,446.
$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,289,493 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,483,210
- ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,708,298 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,980,672
- ANCIENT ART, L.P. removed 2,418,677 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,545,368
- FMR LLC added 2,323,643 shares (+31988.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,991,563
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,649,766 shares (+1674.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,973,674
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,534,078 shares (+86.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,082,175
- ATOMVEST LTD removed 1,520,500 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,860,175
$UPWK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
