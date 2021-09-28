UPWK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.60, changing hands as low as $45.83 per share. Upwork Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPWK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.22 per share, with $64.4899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.13.

