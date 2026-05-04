Uptick Partners Adds to Its S&P 500 Bet, Buying $3.2 Million Worth of STRV

Key Points

Uptick Partners acquired 72,967 shares of STRV during Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $3.2 million based on average first-quarter prices.

This purchase brings Uptick's stake to 485,633 shares valued at approximately $20.4 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

The purchase represents 0.6% of the fund's assets under management (AUM), and STRV now ranks as one of Uptick's top five holdings at 4.1% of AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Ea Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Uptick Partners, LLC bought 72,967 additional shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSE:STRV) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $3.2 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. As a result, the fund's quarter-end position in STRV stood at 485,633 shares valued at approximately $20.4 million.

What else to know

This buy brings the STRV position to 4.1% of Uptick Partners' reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.6.

STRV now ranks as Uptick's fourth-largest holding. Top five positions after the filing: NYSE: USFR: $23.9 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTSM: $23.1 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE: BUXX: $21.3 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: STRV: $20.4 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: STXV: $18.17 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, STRV shares were trading at $46.49, up about 30% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 1 percentage point, and outperforming its Large Blend benchmark by roughly 15 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $951.1 million Dividend yield 1.19% Expense ratio 0.05% 1-year return (as of 5/1/26) 30.2%

ETF snapshot

Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is a passively managed fund designed to closely track the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio mirrors the sector and security weightings of the S&P 500, providing broadly diversified exposure across large-cap U.S. equities.

With a market capitalization of approximately $951 million, the fund's scale enables tight index tracking and strong liquidity for both institutional and retail investors.

What this transaction means for investors

Uptick Partners' decision to add nearly 73,000 shares of STRV during the first quarter is a straightforward vote of confidence in plain-vanilla U.S. large-cap equity exposure. For a diversified wealth manager, leaning into a low-cost S&P 500 tracker is about as basic as it gets -- and the timing doesn't look bad in hindsight, either. Since the end of Q1, STRV has gained about 11%.

Zooming out a bit more, STRV has surged about 30% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by about 1 percent, while handily beating its Large Blend peers by around 15 percentage points. That outperformance relative to the benchmark is notable for a passive fund, but owes everything to the broader index’s strong gains over the past 12 months.

For cost-conscious investors, STRV's 0.05% expense ratio is still among the lowest in the category -- though it's worth noting that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) charges just 0.03%, making it marginally cheaper for pure cost-minimizers. For investors already familiar with VOO, the more meaningful distinction isn't cost but philosophy: Strive votes its proxies with a focus on shareholder returns rather than ESG priorities, which may appeal to those who want index exposure without what the firm calls "activist" proxy voting. STRV’s 1.19% dividend yield rounds out the picture, adding a modest but real income component on top of price appreciation.

What's also worth noting is that after this purchase, STRV is now Uptick’s fourth-largest holding -- at over 4% of AUM. This signals that Uptick is comfortable holding meaningful equity risk -- and that even after the S&P 500’s incredible run over the last 12 months, the firm sees more potential upside.

For retail investors watching institutional moves, this is a reminder that sometimes the most informed players in the room are still reaching for the index. If you've been sitting on the sidelines wondering whether broad U.S. equity exposure still makes sense, Uptick's continued accumulation of STRV suggests that conviction isn't fading.

Should you buy stock in Ea Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Ea Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ea Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 4, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.