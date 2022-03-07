Uptick in palm oil output this year insufficient to meet demand -analyst Fry

Commodities

Palm oil production in the world's top producers Indonesia and Malaysia is likely to rise about 3% each this year, but it would not be enough to meet global edible oil demand, leading analyst James Fry said on Monday.

Adverse weather in South America and Canada have curbed supply of soybean oil and rapeseed oil, while there is a lack of availability of sunflower oil due to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine crisis, Fry, chairman of agribusiness consultancy LMC International, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.

"The high (palm oil) prices are going to be around, I fear, for the consumer," he said.

