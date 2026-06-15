Upstream Bio Presents Clinically Meaningful Improvements In Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial On Verekitug

(RTTNews) - Upstream Bio Inc. (UPB) reported new responder analyses from its Phase 2 VIBRANT trial showing that a significant majority of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps experienced clinically meaningful improvements when treated with Verekitug. The data were presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2026 Congress in Istanbul.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is a chronic inflammatory condition marked by nasal polyps, congestion, impaired breathing, and loss of smell. Many patients continue to struggle with symptoms despite intranasal corticosteroids or repeated systemic steroid use, underscoring the need for more durable treatment options.

Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial Overview

The VIBRANT study evaluated Verekitug, a monoclonal antibody targeting the TSLP receptor, administered once every three months.

Earlier reported results showed a placebo-adjusted reduction in NPS of -1.95 (p0.0001) at Week 24—nearly double the 1-point change typically considered clinically meaningful.

The newly presented responder analyses highlight the breadth of benefit:

-Roughly 80% of Verekitug -treated participants achieved clinically meaningful improvement in NPS.

-72% achieved meaningful improvements in nasal congestion.

-83% showed improvement in total symptom score.

Company and Investigator Commentary

Aaron Deykin, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development at Upstream Bio, said the results demonstrate consistent improvements across nasal polyp burden, congestion, sense of smell, and overall symptoms in patients whose disease remained inadequately controlled on standard therapy. He also noted Verekitug's potential as the only known antibody in clinical development targeting the TSLP receptor, paired with the convenience of quarterly dosing.

Joaquim Mullol, MD, PhD, a VIBRANT trial investigator, added that the findings reinforce Verekitug's potential as a meaningful option for patients who continue to experience symptoms despite available treatments.

Next Steps

Upstream Bio plans to advance Verekitug into Phase 3 development for both CRSwNP and severe asthma in the first quarter of 2027, aiming to further validate its role in treating serious respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

UPB has traded between $5.85 and $33.68 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (June 12, 2026) at $6.10, down 4.39%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $6.34, up 3.93%.

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