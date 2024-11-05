News & Insights

Stocks
UPB

Upstream Bio initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

November 05, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Upstream Bio (UPB) with a Buy rating. The firm says the company’s verekitug is a “differentiated fast follower” with greater potency and extended dosing intervals versus Tezspire. Tge Phase 1 data have shown “rapid, deep, and sustained effects” on asthma biomarkers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.