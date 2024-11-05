Upstream Bio initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Upstream Bio (UPB) with a Buy rating. The firm says the company’s verekitug is a “differentiated fast follower” with greater potency and extended dosing intervals versus Tezspire. Tge Phase 1 data have shown “rapid, deep, and sustained effects” on asthma biomarkers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

