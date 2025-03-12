Upstream Bio, Inc. Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of Verekitug for Chronic Rhinosinusitis and Raises $293 Million in IPO

Upstream Bio completed Phase 2 trial enrollment for verekitug and raised $293 million in an IPO, funding operations through 2027.

Upstream Bio, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for verekitug in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), projecting to release top-line results in the second half of 2025. The company also successfully completed an upsized initial public offering, raising approximately $293 million to fund operations through 2027. CEO Rand Sutherland highlighted progress in developing verekitug for severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, anticipating the initiation of a COPD program later in 2025 and additional data in asthma by the end of 2026. Upstream reported financial results indicating a net loss of $21.2 million for Q4 2024, driven by increased research and development costs associated with the verekitug program. The company continues to focus on addressing unmet needs in severe respiratory disorders through its innovative treatment strategy.

Potential Positives

Completed enrollment of Phase 2 clinical trial of verekitug in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, with top-line data expected in the second half of 2025.

Successfully completed an upsized IPO, raising approximately $293 million in gross proceeds, providing sufficient capital to fund operations through 2027.

Significant potential for regulatory discussions and preparations for a Phase 3 program in CRSwNP following the upcoming top-line data announcement.

Strong financial position with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $470.5 million, indicating a solid runway for ongoing development activities.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly, posting a loss of $21.2 million for Q4 2024 compared to a loss of $11.8 million in Q4 2023, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses jumped to $21.8 million for Q4 2024, nearly doubling from $11.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, raising concerns about sustainability and efficiency in spending.

General and administrative expenses also increased, which could indicate potential inefficiency or increased overhead within the company, rising from $3.2 million in Q4 2023 to $5.2 million in Q4 2024.

FAQ

What is the status of the Phase 2 trial for verekitug?

Enrollment in the Phase 2 trial for verekitug was completed in January 2025, with top-line data expected in late 2025.

How much did Upstream Bio raise in its recent IPO?

Upstream Bio completed an upsized IPO, raising approximately $293 million in gross proceeds before expenses.

What diseases is verekitug being developed to treat?

Verekitug is being developed for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, severe asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

When will top-line data from the severe asthma trial be available?

Top-line data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in severe asthma is expected in the second half of 2026.

What is Upstream Bio's financial outlook?

Upstream Bio's cash reserves are expected to fund operations through 2027, supporting ongoing clinical trials and development.

$UPB Insider Trading Activity

$UPB insiders have traded $UPB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $UPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UPSTREAM LLC AI purchased 1,175,000 shares for an estimated $19,975,000

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 2 purchases buying 825,000 shares for an estimated $14,025,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EREZ CHIMOVITS has made 2 purchases buying 825,000 shares for an estimated $14,025,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

– Completed enrollment of Phase 2 clinical trial of verekitug in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; top-line data expected in the second half of 2025 –









– Completed upsized IPO with gross proceeds of approximately $293 million, extending runway through 2027 –







WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a summary of recent business highlights. Upstream is developing verekitug, the only monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor, in multiple severe respiratory diseases including chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).





“We closed 2024 and started 2025 with strong continued momentum, marked by the successful completion of enrollment in our Phase 2 clinical trial of verekitug in patients with CRSwNP in January 2025. We expect to report top-line data from this trial in the second half of 2025, enabling regulatory discussions and preparations for a Phase 3 program in CRSwNP,” said Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.





“We have also made significant progress developing verekitug in severe asthma and COPD,” Dr. Sutherland continued. “We remain on track to dose the first patient in our COPD program in the second half of 2025 and, as previously reported, we expect to report top-line data from our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in severe asthma in the second half of 2026. Our recently completed initial public offering has provided us with sufficient capital to fund our planned operations through 2027, supporting our strategy of leveraging verekitug's unique mechanism of action to improve treatment options for patients living with severe inflammatory diseases.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights











Completed enrollment in CRSwNP Phase 2 clinical trial:



In January 2025, Upstream completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of verekitug in participants with CRSwNP. Upstream expects to announce top-line data from this clinical trial in the second half of 2025.









Upstream has designed this trial using endpoints that, pending interactions with regulatory authorities, could produce data to support submissions for product approval. Patients were randomized to receive either 100 mg of verekitug or placebo administered subcutaneously every 12 weeks over a 24-week treatment period. The primary endpoint is change from baseline in nasal polyp score (NPS) at week 24, a primary endpoint that has been used in several registrational trials for other biologic treatments for CRSwNP. Secondary endpoints include: nasal congestion score, sinus opacification, difficulty with sense of smell, nasal symptoms, percentage of participants requiring systemic corticosteroids or NP surgery, time to NP surgery and/or time to systemic corticosteroids for NP, and characterization of safety.











Made key additions to Board of Directors and management team:



In October 2024, Upstream appointed Daniella Beckman to its Board of Directors as an independent director and chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Beckman has more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience in the biotechnology industry and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Tango Therapeutics. Ms. Beckman also serves on the boards of directors of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vor Biopharma Inc. In December 2024, Upstream appointed Allison Ambrose, JD as General Counsel. Ms. Ambrose joined Upstream from Skyhawk Therapeutics where she was the General Counsel. Previously, she held legal leadership roles of increasing responsibility at publicly-traded biotech companies Ginkgo Bioworks and Orchard Therapeutics. Prior to her in-house legal roles, Ms. Ambrose was a corporate associate at Ropes & Gray LLP where she advised public and private companies primarily in the life sciences industry.











Completed upsized initial public offering (IPO)



: In October 2024, Upstream completed its upsized IPO, raising approximately $293 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







As of December 31, 2024, Upstream had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $470.5 million, which is expected to fund planned operations through 2027.





Research and development expenses were $21.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $10.2 million was primarily driven by an increase in clinical and manufacturing expenses related to our verekitug program.





General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $2.0 million was primarily driven by an increase in personnel-related expenses, including share-based compensation and insurance costs.





Net loss was $21.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $11.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $9.4 million was largely due to increased research and development and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by increased interest income.







Upcoming Events







Upstream expects to participate in the following investor conferences:







Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2025, Miami, FL, Upstream presentation March 12, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. ET









Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium, Boston, MA, April 16-17, 2025









About Upstream Bio







Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. Upstream is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. Upstream has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and plans to initiate development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit



www.upstreambio.com



.





Upstream intends to use the investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor its website in addition to following press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the clinical development of verekitug for the treatment of severe asthma, CRSwNP and COPD, including the initiation, timing, progress and results of ongoing and planned clinical trials, and expected future discussions with regulatory authorities; expectations regarding the safety, efficacy or tolerability of verekitug; Upstream’s expected operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, including its cash runway through 2027; and participation at upcoming conferences. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Upstream’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, efficacy, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Upstream’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Upstream’s ability to advance verekitug through clinical development, and to obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize verekitug on the expected timeline, if at all; the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials; Upstream’s ability to fund its development activities and achieve development goals; Upstream’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials and manufacture verekitug, and commercialize verekitug, if approved; Upstream’s ability to attract, hire and retain key personnel, and protect its intellectual property; Upstream’s financial condition and need for substantial additional funds in order to complete development activities and commercialize verekitug, if approved; regulatory developments and approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; Upstream’s competitors and industry; and other risks and uncertainties described in Upstream’s current and future filings with the SEC, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors.” Upstream explicitly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based except to the extent required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.































UPSTREAM BIO, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









(IN THOUSANDS)









(UNAUDITED)









































December 31,





























2024

























2023





















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





325,892













$





25,833













Short-term investments













144,559

















83,977













Accounts receivable - related party













613

















98













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













8,096

















7,088













Total current assets













479,160

















116,996













Property and equipment, net













582

















159













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,783

















43













Restricted cash













194

















—













Total assets









$





481,719













$





117,198















Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)







































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





4,041













$





1,990













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













5,992

















4,480













Operating lease liabilities, current portion













704

















45













Total current liabilities













10,737

















6,515













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













1,130

















—













Preferred stock tranche right liability













—

















2,874













Total liabilities













11,867

















9,389













































Redeemable convertible preferred stock (Series A, B)













—

















230,935













Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

































Common stock













53

















3













Additional paid-in capital













660,604

















4,824













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













(25





)













21













Accumulated deficit













(190,780





)













(127,974





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













469,852

















(123,126





)









Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)









$





481,719













$





117,198































































































































UPSTREAM BIO, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(IN THOUSANDS)









(UNAUDITED)









































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

























Year Ended December 31,





















































2024

























2023





























2024

























2023



















































































































Collaboration revenue - related party









$





613

















$





450





















$





2,370

















$





2,380













Operating expenses:





























































Research and development













21,773

















11,554





















62,966

















31,799













General and administrative













5,158

















3,226





















17,168

















10,695













Total operating expenses













26,931

















14,780





















80,134

















42,494













Loss from operations













(26,318





)













(14,330





)

















(77,764





)













(40,114





)









Other income (expense):





























































Change in fair value of preferred stock





























































tranche right liabilities













—

















985





















2,859

















15,527













Interest income













5,076

















1,519





















12,123

















4,165













Other expense, net













—

















(7





)

















(24





)













(115





)









Total other income, net













5,076

















2,497





















14,958

















19,577













Net loss









$





(21,242





)









$





(11,833





)













$





(62,806





)









$





(20,537





)



















































































