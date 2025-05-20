Upstream Bio Appoints Stacy Price As CTO

(RTTNews) - Upstream Bio, Inc. (UPB), a clinical-stage company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Stacy Price as Chief Technology Officer.

Stacy Price has over 25 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Stacy has most recently been serving as Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer at Invivyd.

Price will lead technical operations and product development at Upstream Bio, focusing on CMC processes and drug delivery to support the global development of verekitug.

On Monday, Upstream Bio closed trading 4.75% higher at $9.05 on the Nasdaq.

