Upstart's $1B Deal: Can Forward Flow Boost Loan Growth Now?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST has entered into a $1 billion forward-flow agreement with Eltura Ventures and Aperture Investors to support loan purchases on its platform. The deal enables these partners to buy consumer loans over a defined period, reinforcing Upstart’s funding capacity.



This move gives Upstart a clearer path to scale originations. By securing committed capital in advance, the company reduces dependence on fluctuating market conditions and ensures a steady outlet for loans generated through its AI-driven marketplace. This added visibility into funding should help stabilize volumes and improve consistency in platform activity.



The agreement also reflects a continuation of existing relationships. Eltura previously participated in forward-flow programs tied to Upstart’s platform, including multi-year arrangements to purchase consumer installment loans.



Upstart has also been expanding its funding channels beyond personal loans. In recent months, the company introduced a $200 million forward-flow program for auto loans and completed a $333 million sale of auto loan assets to institutional investors. These steps indicate a broader push to diversify funding sources and deepen engagement with long-term capital providers across product categories.



Overall, Upstart is working to build a more reliable and scalable funding model. While the lending environment remains sensitive to interest rates and credit trends, the company’s growing network of committed capital partners could help smooth volatility. If execution remains steady, these structured agreements may support more predictable growth and strengthen its position in the evolving digital lending space.



In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 10.3% compared with the industry's fall of 4.6%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Financial Miscellaneous Services sector are Axos Financial AX and Orix Corp IX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 3.5% northward to $8.52 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IX’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved 3 cents upward to $2.60 over the past two months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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