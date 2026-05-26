Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Upstart demonstrated a powerful recovery in FY 2025 with nearly 59% revenue growth and a return to profitability.

LendingClub maintains a more stable profile with its banking charter and significantly higher net margins.

Which fintech pioneer deserves a spot in your portfolio as digital lending continues to evolve?

10 stocks we like better than Upstart ›

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are fighting for dominance in the digital lending space. Both companies leverage technology to streamline personal loans, but their business models and risk profiles vary significantly.

Upstart operates as an artificial intelligence marketplace that connects borrowers with various banking partners. LendingClub functions as a digital marketplace bank, holding more loans on its own balance sheet after acquiring a banking charter. This difference in how they fund and hold loans defines their financial health and market perception.

The case for Upstart

Upstart uses proprietary models to evaluate credit-worthiness for personal, auto, and home equity loans. It primarily acts as a middleman, selling its technology services to more than 100 bank and credit union partners. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as fees from its top three lending partners accounted for 61% of total revenue in 2025.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $1.1 billion, representing a significant revenue growth rate of nearly 58.9% over the previous year. The company reported a net income of close to $53.6 million, marking a return to profitability after substantial net losses in 2024. This recovery followed a challenging period of rising interest rates that temporarily slowed lending activity across the fintech sector.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 2.3x, meaning the company uses more borrowed funds than its own capital. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, stood at a strong 3.0x. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital spending, was approximately negative $166.1 million for FY 2025.

The case for LendingClub

LendingClub operates a mobile-first platform that provides personal loans and deposit products to more than 5 million members. Unlike its pure-tech competitors, it uses its own bank charter to fund a portion of its loans using low-cost member deposits. This marketplace model carries concentration risk, as some large investors have previously reduced their participation during periods of rising interest rates.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $1.3 billion, a growth rate of approximately 15.0% compared to 2024. LendingClub reported a net income of roughly $135.7 million, yielding a net margin of about 10.2%. This net margin, which shows the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses, reflects its ability to manage interest costs effectively.

The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.0x as of its December 2025 balance sheet. Its current ratio was close to 0.1x, which is typical for a banking institution where customer deposits are classified as short-term liabilities. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was roughly negative $2.9 billion for FY 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Upstart faces risks from fluctuating economic conditions that can reduce borrower demand and loan funding from its partners. If its AI models fail to accurately predict defaults during a recession, lending partners might pull back, as seen with certain underperforming loan vintages from early 2024. It also competes for traffic with large aggregators like Alphabet, which could change its search algorithms at any time.

LendingClub is sensitive to interest rate volatility, which can increase the cost of its deposits and lower demand from marketplace investors. Regulatory changes are a constant threat, including potential interest rate caps that could limit the profitability of its core personal loan products. The company also faces intense competition from traditional banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, which have much larger marketing budgets and deeper capital reserves.

Valuation comparison

LendingClub trades at lower multiples based on future earnings estimates, or projected profits, while Upstart trades at a premium relative to its sales following significant revenue acceleration.

Metric Upstart LendingClub Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 12.5x 9.1x 16.6x P/S ratio 2.6x 1.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Upstart and LendingClub are both fintechs, but they operate in different ways. Upstart, which is using AI to improve credit underwriting, presents higher risk but higher upside. If interest rates fall and loan demand rises, Upstart could see significant growth. But the company is sensitive to customers’ demand for loans and credit markets in general. This has made it volatile over the past few years.

On the other hand, LendingClub is more traditional and has become more of a digital bank with a deposit base and recurring interest income. This provides it with steadier earnings than Upstart currently has. Its recent results show strong business fundamentals, including profitability and returns on equity, despite a challenging rate environment and competition from larger institutions.

So, investors who are willing to accept higher risk for greater potential reward, Upstart may be an exciting option. But those who are seeking lower volatility may prefer an investment in LendingClub. Personally, I would choose Upstart. That's not because I'm adventurous, but because I believe AI-driven underwriting could become a significant influence on how lenders evaluate borrowers. In that regard, Upstart has a first-mover advantage.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.