Upstart (UPST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Upstart Holdings UPST is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $255 million and $265 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $262.1 million.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 49 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

Upstart’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the solid momentum across its platform. Strength across the Upstart-powered loans might have helped the company attract lenders to its platform.



The company’s growing AI efforts to strengthen its platform may have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Upstart’s AI-backed model with advanced algorithms is likely to have contributed to the fourth-quarter results.



Upstart is expected to have gained from a growing partner base in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, Upstart had 31 bank partners compared with 10 in the year-ago quarter. It has been gaining new partners aggressively.



The increasing number of new bank partners and expanding lending programs from existing bank partners on upstart.com are likely to have driven the company’s customer momentum in the fourth quarter.



Upstart is expected to have benefited from an increase in borrower loan demand due to macro dynamics in the fourth quarter.



Mounting expenses are likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Upstart has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Universal Display OLED has an Earnings ESP of +9.87% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Universal’s shares have tumbled 40.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s decline of 28.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector witnessed a fall of 2.3%.



Veeco Instruments VECO has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.



Veeco’s shares have appreciated 24.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry’s rally of 3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector fell 2.3%.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Feb 17.



Keysight’s shares have gained 7.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry’s rise of 7.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector declined 2.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.