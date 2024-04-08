Upstart (UPST) to Install Digital Lending Solution for Kaua'i FCU

Upstart UPST has partnered with Kaua'i Federal Credit Union (“Kaua'I FCU") to enhance the personal lending experience of the latter’s customers. UPST will enable Kaua'I FCU with an all-digital solution to serve its customers.

In March 2023, Kaua'i FCU joined the Upstart Referral Network as a lending partner. The users who currently qualify for personal loans on Upstart.com and meet Kaua'i FCU's credit criteria will receive personalized offers.

In the past year, UPST has partnered with multiple entities in the personal loan lending space like Liberty Savings Bank, Maine Savings, Mutual Security Credit Union, Regional Federal Credit Union, High Point Federal Credit Union, encurage financial network and Idaho Central Credit Union. The company has also collaborated with Naveo Credit Union, Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Texas Bay Credit Union, CME Federal Credit Union and CorePlus Federal Credit Union.

With all these partners under the hood, Upstart has become the leading marketplace for loans that also uses artificial intelligence (AI). The company has connected numerous banks and credit unions that utilize Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications, giving it a strong foothold in this market.

Upstart’s partnership with Kaua'i FCU is anticipated to increase the number of loan transactions on the platform. In the fourth quarter of 2023, UPST had around 129,000 loan transactions, which increased 12% from the previous quarter and added more than 82,000 new borrowers.

