Upstart (UPST) Q2 Revenue Jumps 102%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 102% year-over-year to $257 million in Q2 2025, beating GAAP revenue estimates by $31.6 million.

GAAP net income swung to a $5.6 million profit from a loss of $54.5 million.

Transaction volume in dollars grew 154% year-over-year to $2.82 billion in Q2 2025, supported by 159% more loans year-over-year.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), a fintech platform using artificial intelligence to improve consumer lending, reported its Q2 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The company delivered a sharp increase in revenue and returned to GAAP profitability, a quarter ahead of its previous forecast. Revenue (GAAP) reached $257 million for Q2 2025, outpacing the $225.4 million GAAP analyst estimate. GAAP net income of $5.6 million represented a major improvement over the $54.5 million GAAP net loss posted in Q2 2024. The number of loans originated jumped 159% year-over-year, and transaction volume in dollars reached $2.82 billion, up 154% year-over-year. The quarter showed notable progress in core metrics and product development, though management noted that margins could tighten as Upstart expands into more competitive market segments, and that Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) declined as the company increased its mix of prime and super prime borrowers in Q1 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.36 $0.25 $(0.17) $0.53 Revenue $257 million $225.4 million $127.6 million 101.5% Contribution Profit $140.5 million $76.1 million 84.7% Adjusted EBITDA $53.1 million $(9.3 million) N/A Transaction Volume (Dollars) $2.82 billion $1.11 billion 154.3%

Company Overview and Business Focus

Upstart’s business centers on using artificial intelligence to make more accurate credit decisions for unsecured and secured consumer loans. Its proprietary AI models analyze borrower risk and automate much of the loan approval process, removing many manual steps for banks and credit unions. The company’s main products include AI-powered personal loans, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Recently, Upstart has been focused on improving model accuracy and automation efficiency. Partnerships with banks, credit unions, and private capital sources are crucial to scaling loan origination volume. Upstart’s key success factors include maintaining strong AI model performance, diversifying funding sources, securing regulatory compliance, and adapting to changes in borrower credit quality or economic cycles. Growth into new products and market segments, especially prime and super-prime borrowers, is also a major strategic priority.

Quarterly Highlights and Key Developments

Upstart saw transaction volumes and loan originations grow at a rapid pace during Q2 2025. It originated 372,599 loans, more than doubling its count from Q2 2024. The total dollar amount of loans facilitated rose to $2.82 billion, a 154% year-over-year increase. The conversion rate—the share of applicants who accept and complete a loan—improved to 23.9%, up 8.7 percentage points year-over-year. AI-powered automation ran 92% of loan approvals end-to-end in Q2 2025, slightly above the prior year’s 91%, reflecting continued improvements in efficiency and scalability.

Personal loans remained the largest segment, but there was strong expansion in auto lending and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Auto loan originations built on the nearly fivefold year-over-year growth seen in Q1 2025. Instant approvals—where borrowers get a decision immediately—were achieved for some auto refinance products in Q1 2025, demonstrating widening AI capability. HELOCs expanded to cover 37 states and Washington, D.C. as of Q1 2025, extending Upstart’s footprint to about 75% of the U.S. population. HELOC originations continued their rapid growth, following a 52% sequential jump in Q1 2025.

Partnerships and distribution expansion were prominent, including the launch of a program with Walmart’s OnePay fintech to reach new users. Upstart added more funding partners—including institutional investor Fortress—and expanded its banking and credit union base to over 100 partners. These steps aimed to build capital supply and broaden loan distribution. Management said over 50% of funding now comes from committed partnership agreements, reducing reliance on more volatile sources like securitizations.

Profit metrics improved on several fronts, including GAAP net income, GAAP income from operations, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA. Contribution profit—which subtracts variable costs from revenue—rose 85% year-over-year, while the related contribution margin stayed steady at 58%. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating cash profit, swung to $53.1 million from a negative $9.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 21%. However, management did warn of pressure on take rates and aggregate margins as the company moves more into the competitive prime and super-prime lending markets, where per-loan profitability is lower but potential loan demand is much higher.

There were no new one-time charges, large regulatory impacts, or material changes to dividend payouts in the period.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Key Areas to Watch

Management issued guidance for Q3 2025, targeting $280 million in total revenue, contribution margin at about 58%, GAAP net income of $9 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $56 million. The company raised its total revenue (GAAP) forecast for FY2025 to $1.055 billion. The full year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 20%, and GAAP net income is expected to reach $35 million. The company said guidance for Q2 2025 and full-year 2025 assumes no improvement in the overall macroeconomic environment and excludes the effects of any major new partnerships, such as the Walmart/OnePay initiative.

Going forward, investors may want to monitor trends in take rates and contribution margins (non-GAAP) as Upstart expands in the prime segment, as well as the pace of growth in newer products like auto and HELOCs. Capital needs and cash levels are important to track, with cash and equivalents recently falling as more loans are held on balance sheet. Key risks include changes in consumer credit performance, regulatory developments, and the effectiveness of new funding and distribution partnerships. Upstart does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

