This AI powered cloud incepted fintech business is changing the way banks assess credit worthiness. Many fintech giants are competing against banks but Upstart has decided to partner with them in its next generation offering. The AI platform uses more than 1,600 differing variables before coming to the conclusion of credit worthiness compared to the typical bank which only looks at 8-15 and the most sophisticated models 30.

Upstart UPST CEO David Girouard said his lending algorithm is 5 times more effective than current systems at accurately depicting a person’s ability to repay a loan. Saying that on a scale of 1-100 the current credit regimes are only at about 2 on predicting risk of default and David believes his AI platform would put banks at closer to a 10, with still a lot more room to grow. Upstart’s AI is continuously learning and will continue to be more effective as it is provided with more datasets.

