Upstart upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani upgraded Upstart (UPST) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $85, up from $31.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UPST:
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Upstart reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (15c)
- Upstart sees Q4 revenue approx $180M, consensus $162.27M
- Upstart Holdings options imply 15.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Upstart Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.