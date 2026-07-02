Upstart Stock Outlook Hinges on Funding, AI and Product Mix

Upstart Holdings UPST is again drawing attention as loan volumes recover and its lending marketplace leans further into third-party capital.



The key question is whether committed funding, high automation and newer products can turn the rebound into a steadier growth model beyond core personal loans.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote

How Upstart Makes Its Marketplace Work

Upstart operates a U.S.-only, cloud-based lending marketplace that uses proprietary artificial intelligence risk models to connect banks, credit unions, institutional investors, auto dealers and consumers.



Its reported segment is Personal Lending, covering unsecured personal and small-dollar loans. Revenues are primarily fee-based, including platform, referral, servicing and other fees.



Personal lending remains the core business. Unsecured personal loans are still the main profit engine, giving UPST the cash flow base to test and scale newer categories.

Why UPST Funding Matters So Much

Funding is central because the marketplace works best when third parties buy loans and Upstart earns fees without carrying heavy balance-sheet risk.



In 2025, institutional investors bought about 64% of principal, lending partners 26%, and Upstart held roughly 10% on its balance sheet.



Well more than half of funding is now supported by committed capital and co-investment arrangements. Recent forward-flow renewals and oversubscribed securitizations add depth to that base.

How Upstart Is Using AI to Improve Lending

Automation is a major part of the model. In the first quarter of 2026, 91% of loans were fully automated with no human intervention by Upstart.



Management has cited better model accuracy, higher conversion and about 3.5% more originations at equivalent risk after expanding artificial intelligence to predict post-default recoveries.



The use case is also widening beyond underwriting. Upstart is applying artificial intelligence across servicing, collections, borrower conversations, payment features and quality assurance.

Where Upstart Finds Its Next Growth Engines

The next layer of growth is coming from Auto, Home, home equity lines of credit and Cash Line, an unsecured revolving credit product launched in 2026.



Auto originations rose more than 300% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while Home originations increased about 250%. These products widen the addressable market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST’s sales also suggests growth of 36.53% for 2026 and 30.61% for 2027.



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Still, the economics are not yet as mature as core personal loans. Average take rates in Auto and Home are expected to improve through 2026 as third-party funding rises.



Peers such as SoFi Technologies SOFI and Affirm Holdings AFRM offer useful context for investors comparing digital lending and consumer-finance platforms. UPST’s narrower AI marketplace model makes funding quality and loan sell-through especially important.

What Could Still Go Wrong for Upstart

The main risk is that growth may not flow cleanly into margins. Contribution margin fell to 50% in the first quarter of 2026 from 55% a year earlier and 53% in the prior quarter.



The decline reflected a mix shift toward secured products and super-prime personal loans with lower near-term take rates, along with seasonality and marketing investments.



Execution also matters. Better sell-through in Auto and Home is needed to reduce balance-sheet usage and strengthen take rates, while guidance assumes stable macro conditions.

How UPST Signals Read Right Now

The bottom line is that UPST has visible catalysts, but investors still need evidence that margin recovery and product execution can catch up with loan growth.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a neutral near-term setup rather than a clear positive or negative earnings-revision signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores are weaker. UPST has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. Since A and B scores are the most favorable under the Zacks Style Scores framework, these grades argue for caution until the operating mix becomes more consistently profitable.

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Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.